GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County.
Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. She was air-lifted to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. All of the children were taken to various hospitals.
- Female, 0, minor injuries. Taken to Washington.
- Male, 2, moderate injuries. Taken to Washington.
- Male, 4, serious injuries. Taken to St. Louis.
- Female, 7, serious injuries. Taken to Washington.
- Male, 10, serious injuries. Taken to Columbia.
- Male, 13, serious injuries. Taken to St. Louis.
- Female, 15, minor injuries. Taken to Washington.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nelson’s 2016 Ford Transit Van crossed the center line in the road and struck a 2020 Peterbilt tractor. The 56-year-old driver of the Peterbilt suffered no injuries.