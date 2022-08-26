GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County.

Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. She was air-lifted to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. All of the children were taken to various hospitals.

Female, 0, minor injuries. Taken to Washington.

Male, 2, moderate injuries. Taken to Washington.

Male, 4, serious injuries. Taken to St. Louis.

Female, 7, serious injuries. Taken to Washington.

Male, 10, serious injuries. Taken to Columbia.

Male, 13, serious injuries. Taken to St. Louis.

Female, 15, minor injuries. Taken to Washington.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nelson’s 2016 Ford Transit Van crossed the center line in the road and struck a 2020 Peterbilt tractor. The 56-year-old driver of the Peterbilt suffered no injuries.