Nebraska woman’s accused killer slashes his neck in courtroom horror: reports

Ne. (FOX) — A scene of horror erupted in a courtroom Monday when a man on trial for murder in Nebraska slashed his neck and fell from his wheelchair, according to reports.

Aubrey Trail, 52, yelled, “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all,” before swiping an object — possibly a razor blade — across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles southwest of Lincoln, KOLN/KGIN reported.

Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.

It was unclear when the trial will resume, or how badly Trail was injured.

Officials said he’s had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

