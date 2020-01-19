Nebraska man in Kansas officer-involved shooting arrested

by: Associated Press

LARNED, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Nebraska man involved in a fight with a sheriff’s deputy who fired shots at him has been arrested.

Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday following a traffic stop near the west-central Kansas town of Larned.

A KBI news release says a Pawnee County sheriff’s deputy shot at a passenger in the vehicle following an altercation.

The passenger then fled on foot. The KBI says the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was later found at Pawnee Rock, Kansas, and arrested. He had not been shot.

