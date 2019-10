SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An update from Springfield’s City Utilities says, as of noon Monday, about 1900 homes are still without power after strong winds rolled through the Queen City early Monday morning.

According to CU, most of the outages are in the central-east portion of Springfield.

While crews work to reestablish power, you can stay informed by checking the City utility outage map.

Another update is expected from City Utilities before 4 p.m. CST.