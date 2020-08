BRANSON, Mo.– Nearly 200 people have been furloughed or have lost their job entirely at The Meadows Hotel in Branson.

The property is east of Table Rock Lake, that’s off Willow Bend Drive.

The company that owns the hotel, Club Wyndham, says losses from the coronavirus outbreak are to blame, noting that customer travel has been down, and phased re-openings haven’t helped either.

Employees were separated in early July and last week as well.