Nearly 1,600 new Arkansas virus cases, hospitalizations rise

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The record number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus continues to rise and there are nearly 1,600 newly confirmed or probable virus cases in the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 722 hospitalizations, 16 more than Friday’s then one-day record high.

The department reports 1,598 new cases for a total of 120,828 since the pandemic began.

There are 12 additional deaths for a total of 2,068.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now