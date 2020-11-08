Nearly 1,600 new Arkansas virus cases, hospitalizations rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The record number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus continues to rise and there are nearly 1,600 newly confirmed or probable virus cases in the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 722 hospitalizations, 16 more than Friday’s then one-day record high.

The department reports 1,598 new cases for a total of 120,828 since the pandemic began.

There are 12 additional deaths for a total of 2,068.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.