Nearly $1 million in CARES Act money to assist multiple Springfield entities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Council passed a bill on Monday, allocating for almost $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist Springfield citizens with affordable housing assistance, services for the homeless and forgivable economic recovery business loans.

Here is how the money breakdowns:

$383,000 for affordable housing assistance, which includes rent assistance, resulting from $183,000 in CDBG COVID-19 funds and $200,000 in HOME Grant funds that the City already had;

$330,038 for services for the homeless, public services and homeless prevention;

$403,100 for forgivable economic recovery business loans.

The City’s Department of Planning and Development will disburse the funds through amended contracts to several agencies.

“We understand there are folks who needed this money in the form of rent assistance or affordable housing months ago, it’s our intention to get these funds out the door as soon as possible.” Director of Planning & Development Mary Lilly Smith

