Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan to be honored in north Missouri

A post office in northern Missouri will be renamed for a Navy SEAL from Macon County who died in a 2010 helicopter crash while serving in Afghanistan.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will hold a dedication ceremony Friday morning in Bevier for Adam Olin Smith, who grew up in the small town of about 700. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, says Smith always wanted to be a Navy SEAL.

“You know this is somebody that was a hero, a leader, he was 26 years old, he was a Navy SEAL, graduated from Bevier High School,” Graves says.

Smith grew up in Bevier with his three brothers and seven sisters. Bevier is west of Macon.

Congressman Graves sponsored the 2018 bill to rename the Bevier Post Office after Smith, and it was signed into law by President Donald Trump. Graves will speak at Friday morning’s ceremony, which begins at 11 at the Bevier city park.

“It’s a testament to his legacy there in Macon County, and it’s an honor to dedicate it with his family and friends,” says Graves.

Graves, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, tells Missourinet the public is invited to the ceremony. He’s hoping for a big turnout.