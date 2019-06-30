Natural pollinator numbers are on the decline, leads to environmental concerns

SPRINGFIELD – Natural pollinators are on the decline, and that could lead to the decrease of food sources, a beekeeper told Ozarks First.

The number of honey bees is not in danger, but other natural pollinators are in decline.

On a local level, Jeff Maddox, president of the Beekeepers Association of the Ozarks, says local honey production is easy to sustain because they can control the amount of bees.

Maddox also says local honey is important because it comes directly from honey bees and you never know the ingredients of other honey products found in supermarkets.

