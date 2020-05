For the first time since July 2011, astronauts are set to take off from United States soil and fly to the International Space Station. The last time astronauts left for the ISS from the U.S. it was on the Space Shuttle Atlantis, this was also the last flight of the Space Shuttle program which ended in 2011 after more than 30 years of service.

Now, almost nine years later, NASA, alongside commercial partner SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, are set to launch the first manned rocket from the Kennedy Space Center this Wednesday. The rocket enters its first instantaneous launch window on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:33 p.m. EDT if the weather holds out. Additional instantaneous launch windows open on Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, and on Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.