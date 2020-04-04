U.S. Surgeon General demonstrates how to make face masks at home

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 03: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that Americans in virus hot spots should wear a mask when out in public as the death rate caused by coronavirus has nearly doubled in three days in New York City while the nation continues to reel from the impacts of COVID-19. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams made a video with the CDC that shows how to make a face mask from items around the house.

According to Adams, scarves, hand towels or an old t-shirt can work.

Although the face masks are required to wear in difficult social distancing public places such as supermarkets, it is not a “substitute” for social distancing, according to the CDC.

Health officials say they don’t want people to get medical or surgical masks.

The CDC recommends the public wear face masks while in public places.