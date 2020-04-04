U.S. Surgeon General demonstrates how to make face masks at home

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams made a video with the CDC that shows how to make a face mask from items around the house.
According to Adams, scarves, hand towels or an old t-shirt can work.
Although the face masks are required to wear in difficult social distancing public places such as supermarkets, it is not a “substitute” for social distancing, according to the CDC.
Health officials say they don’t want people to get medical or surgical masks.
The CDC recommends the public wear face masks while in public places.