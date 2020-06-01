Skip to content
Photos: Protests continue to rock America
National
by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Jun 1, 2020 / 08:02 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 1, 2020 / 08:02 AM CDT
Los Angeles Police Department commander Cory Palka stands among several destroyed police cars as one burns during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Demonstrators kneel in a moment of silence outside the Long Beach Police Department, in Long Beach, California. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Police remove people from a vehicle during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Madeline Curry attends a protest with her father outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct while wearing a protective mask that reads “I CAN’T BREATHE” on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A protester tosses a smoke bomb towards police during a third night of unrest in Richmond, Va. The smoke bomb was ignited by a protester. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A man holds a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, as protesters march down the street in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Demonstrators march along an interstate in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A man looks on as a bank burns after a protest over the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in La Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Demonstrators stand off with police in downtown Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
A woman is helped after being hit with pepper spray on Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Demonstrators start a fire near the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A demonstrator watches a car burn near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Jenelle Figgins, center, leads a moment of silent meditation before protesters march through the streets of Aspen, Colorado. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
Police form a line on H Street as demonstrators gather to protest near the White House in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A demonstrator holds up a sign during a protest in Denver. (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator wears a ring of roses along with a face mask during a protest in Denver. (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators flee after a march turned violent in Manhattan, New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Demonstrators march on I-94 while participating in a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Huntington Beach SWAT team members stand ready for protesters after violent demonstrations in response to George Floyd’s death on May 31, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A women is helped after being pepper sprayed during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Police watch as demonstrators block a roadway while protesting against police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A drone aerial view shows California National Guard troops gathered at the Los Angeles Convention Center after being activated by California Governor Gavin Newsom following violent demonstrations in response to George Floyd’s death. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
California National Guard soldiers walk in a parking lot at the Los Angeles Convention Center after demonstrators protested the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters hold signs in Detroit, Michigan on May 31, 2020 following a night of protests that saw several arrests and use of tear gas by the Detroit Police department. (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)
A police officer knocks down a protester during a demonstration near the White House. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
A person holds a burning flare near the entrance to a restaurant during a demonstration near the White House. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester kneels and holds up his hands in front of a row of police during a demonstration near the White House. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester squints after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes with police in Boston. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester faces police (out of frame) during clashes after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Boston. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
