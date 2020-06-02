Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
Curfew in place for St. Louis City from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Video
Top Stories
Photos: More violence shakes the US
Gallery
Police: Gun shop owner shoots, kills suspected looter in Philadelphia
Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral
CoxHealth requiring patients and visitors to wear face coverings
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 2 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Monday, June 1 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, June 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 31 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 31 Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
SMCL opens play, Cobras top Wild
Video
Top Stories
Future of stadiums, arenas promise high tech, low capacity
Gallery
Ozark Summer baseball draws athletes across the country
Video
Lake Report: May 29th, Lake of the Ozarks
Video
Football returns to the Ozarks amid state re-opening
Video
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Photos: More violence shakes the US
National
by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press
Posted:
Jun 2, 2020 / 10:41 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2020 / 10:41 AM CDT
Protestors are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John’s Church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A demonstrator is taken into custody by police near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Police officers clash with protestors near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators next to St. John’s Episcopal Church outside of the White House. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator is doused with water and milk after being hit with pepper spray during a protest on June 1, 2020 in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Trump waves to journalists as he returns to the White House after posing for photographs in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A man runs from police officers in Oakland, California on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A person enters a store through a broken window Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Protesters raise their fists during a rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Protesters raise their fists in Washington Square Park in New York during a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
A man takes part in a protest rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, June 1, 2020, against the death of George Floyd. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police begin to clear demonstrators as they protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Demonstrators kneel in front of a line of police officers during a protest near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Two military humvees block a roadway near the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Law enforcement officers monitor a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Demonstrators confront law enforcement during a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A protester is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers during a protest in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A boarded up Zara store in Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
National News
LIVE UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico
Live
Photos: More violence shakes the US
Gallery
Biden: Trump ‘consumed’ by ego, not leading during crisis
Police: Gun shop owner shoots, kills suspected looter in Philadelphia
Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral
National Guard lays down shields in peaceful protest at Tennessee capitol
Video
Judge gives control of Joe Exotic’s zoo to Carole Baskin
Louisville police chief fired after fatal shooting of black business owner
Death toll grows in national protests
Biden looks to clinch nomination as 7 states, DC vote
More National
World News
Afghan official: Kabul mosque bombed, 2 dead, 2 wounded
UN urges billions in aid for Yemen as virus ravages cities
Kenyans protest as police accused of killing homeless man
UK study finds minorities at higher risk of COVID-19 death
EU says Russia should not yet rejoin G7, despite Trump plan
EU, UK leaders to meet as post-Brexit talks stall
Hong Kong leader criticizes ‘double standards’ over protests
The Latest: Guard from several states in D.C. to help
Turkey seeks to arrest 118 military personnel over coup
UK lawmakers queue to vote as Parliament adjusts to COVID-19
More World News
Donate Today Food Drive
Trending Stories
Kansas City police share photo of items thrown at police, say 20 people were arrested
Ozark Police puts officer on administrative leave for statements made on social media
Video
Parents angered over yearbook cover photo for Missouri elementary school
Video
7-year-old driver, younger brother die in car crash
Local News
Extravaganza Sponsor – Greenhaw Buildings
Newsfeed Now
Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 2, 2020
Video
WATCH: ‘Agitator’ apprehended by protesters, handed over to police
Video
Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 1, 2020
Video
Man charged with punching officer, destroying watch during riot in downtown Nashville
Video
Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man
Video
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 29, 2020
Video
Nationwide approach being used to help coronavirus patients in Mobile
Video
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 28, 2020
Video
Makeshift high school graduation held inside Clarksville grocery store
Video
Elgin bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside
Video
More Newsfeed Now