Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested; U.S. Attorney, FBI announce charges related to $60 million bribe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney David DeVillers says a conspiracy allegedly involving Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder is likely the largest bribery-money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of Ohio.

Those arrested were House Speaker Larry Householder, republican strategist Matt Borges, Jeff Longstreth, Juan Cespedes and Neil Clark in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme apparently involving House Bill 6. A sealed indictment was requested by federal authorities.

2019’s House Bill 6 was a “Clean Air Act” that contained a bailout for two nuclear power plants managed by FirstEnergy. There was a controversial effort to block it from going into effect that included accusations of assault on petitioners, bribery, and scare ads involving China. The bill eventually passed through the statehouse and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last summer.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Generation Now, a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization controlled by Householder, received $60 million in exchange for help passing a billion dollar bailout for the power plants.

FBI agents were carrying out “law enforcement activity” on Householder’s property in Glenford in southeastern Ohio, FBI spokesman Todd Lindgren said, without providing details. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed it was assisting the FBI at Householder’s farm.

Householder was released on bond after a hearing in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

A Perry County Sheriff’s Office cruiser sits at the end of the driveway at a Larry Householder property in Perry County.

PHOTO: NBC4 Photographer Gregory O’Leary

A Perry County Sheriff’s Office cruiser sits at the end of the driveway at a Larry Householder property in Perry County.

PHOTO: NBC4 Photographer Gregory O’Leary

BREAKING: The U.S. Attorney and FBI holding a press conference today at 2:30 to announce charges related to $60 million bribe to a state official & associates. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) July 21, 2020

NBC4 will stream the 2:30 p.m. press conference live.