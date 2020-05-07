Officer involved shooting under investigation in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to Pennsylvania State Police, Stroud Area Regional Police officers were dispatched to 331 Main Street in Stroudsburg for a report of a suspicious male Wednesday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the male, who brandished an edged weapon. A Stroud Area Regional Police officer proceeded to fire his weapon, hitting the male.

He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono for treatment for his injuries. There’s no word on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Major Case Team.