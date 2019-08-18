Nancy Parker, New Orleans TV anchor known for hard news with heart, dies in plane crash

(CBS) — New Orleans TV anchor Nancy Parker died in a fatal plane crash along side pilot Franklin Augustus on Friday, according to Mayor of New Orleans. The small aircraft went down in a field near New Orleans Lakefront Airport, CBS affiliate New Orleans WWL-TV reports.

The award-winning anchor was working on a story about a pilot whose work included helping at-risk youth when the fatal crash occurred. Parker spent 25 years as a broadcast journalist at WVUE Fox 8 and earned a reputation as a journalist who covered hard news but with tremendous heart, according to WWL-TV.

Parker was also active in the community as a speaker and active supporter of dozens of non-profits as well as community groups.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement expressing admiration for Parker’s work as a reporter. “She told it to us straight, but with a combination of professionalism, intelligence, warmth and grace we may never experience again. New Orleans did not just lose a five-time Emmy-winning journalist, or a familiar, comforting face on our TV screens. We lost a loving mother of three, a beautiful human being, and an invaluable member of our community,” Cantrell said.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called the fatal crash a “shocking loss” in a statement on Twitter. “Please join your prayers to mine and Donna’s for Nancy’s husband and three children as they come to terms with this shocking loss,” Edwards wrote.

An Emmy-winning reporter, cancer advocate and author, Nancy used her platform to tell stories that mattered to the people of our state. Please join your prayers to mine and Donna’s for Nancy’s husband and three children as they come to terms with this shocking loss. — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 17, 2019

WWL-TV reports Parker and her husband, Glynn Boyd, met while covering a political race in Tuskegee, Alabama. Boyd, who now works as a public information officer, also spent many years as a TV reporter.

“I remember noticing her when I walked in,” Boyd said about meeting Parker for the first time. “I noticed she was really aggressive and asking all of the smart questions.”