Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia infant is dead after being left in a hot car by the child’s father, according to police.

Authorities in Fairfax County say the preliminary investigation reveals the father “inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time.” Other details remain limited.

According to a statement from KidsandCars.org, the infant is at least the sixth child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year. 

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

