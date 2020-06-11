Garth Brooks set to perform one night only concert for 300 drive-in theaters

LOS ANGELES – Garth Brooks will perform a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27.
The concert is exclusively for this event, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. here. There, you can see the drive-in theater closest to you. Tickets are General Admission and have limited availability. They will cost $100, all-inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.
Any drive-in theater owners who are not currently slated to air the concert and want to can contact driveinowners@encorelive.com.
The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.
MISSOURI DRIVE-IN THEATERS:
Starlite Drive-in
15605 N. State Hwy 21,
Cadet, MO, 63630
66 Drive-in
17231 Old 66 Boulevard,
Carthage, MO, 64836
B&B Moberly Five and Drive Drive-in
3000 North Morley,
Moberly, MO, 65270
B&B Twin Drive-in
110 West Maple Avenue,
Independence, MO, 64053
Barco Drive-in
57 South East 25th Lane,
Lamar, MO, 64759
Highway 19 Drive-in
5853 Highway 19,
Cuba, MO, 65453
Phoenix Drive-in
16657 Highway B,
Houston, MO, 65483
Sunset Drive-in
1601 East Church St.,
Aurora, MO, 65605
ILLINOIS DRIVE-IN THEATERS:
Harvest Moon Drive in
1175 S Sangamon Ave,
Gibson City, IL, 60936
Drive ‘N Theatre
16045 E. Hwy 33,
Newton, IL, 62448
Route 66 Drive-In
1700 Recreation Dr.,
Springfield, IL, 62711
Blue Moonlight Drive-in Theatre
2875 W. Main St.,
Galesburg, IL, 61401
McHenry Indoor/Outdoor Theater
1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd.,
McHenry, IL, 60051
Midway Drive-in
91 Palmyra Rd,
Sterling, IL, 61081
Route 34 Drive-in
4468 E. 12th Rd.,
Earlville, IL, 60518
Skyview Drive-in
5700 N. Belt West,
Belleville, IL, 62226
Skyview Drive-in
1500 Old Rte. 66 N,
Litchfield, IL, 62056