Garth Brooks set to perform one night only concert for 300 drive-in theaters

LOS ANGELES – Garth Brooks will perform a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27.

The concert is exclusively for this event, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. here. There, you can see the drive-in theater closest to you. Tickets are General Admission and have limited availability. They will cost $100, all-inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

Any drive-in theater owners who are not currently slated to air the concert and want to can contact driveinowners@encorelive.com.

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

MISSOURI DRIVE-IN THEATERS:

15605 N. State Hwy 21,

Cadet, MO, 63630

17231 Old 66 Boulevard,

Carthage, MO, 64836

3000 North Morley,

Moberly, MO, 65270

110 West Maple Avenue,

Independence, MO, 64053

57 South East 25th Lane,

Lamar, MO, 64759

5853 Highway 19,

Cuba, MO, 65453

16657 Highway B,

Houston, MO, 65483

1601 East Church St.,

Aurora, MO, 65605

ILLINOIS DRIVE-IN THEATERS:

1175 S Sangamon Ave,

Gibson City, IL, 60936

16045 E. Hwy 33,

Newton, IL, 62448

1700 Recreation Dr.,

Springfield, IL, 62711

2875 W. Main St.,

Galesburg, IL, 61401

1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd.,

McHenry, IL, 60051

91 Palmyra Rd,

Sterling, IL, 61081

4468 E. 12th Rd.,

Earlville, IL, 60518

5700 N. Belt West,

Belleville, IL, 62226

1500 Old Rte. 66 N,

Litchfield, IL, 62056