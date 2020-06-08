Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 19: Lili Ghinita (L) and Anola Phoumiphat pose with cartoon characters at the grand opening of The Chuck Jones Experience at the Circus Circus Hotel-Casino January 19, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Chuck Jones Experience)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a rifle in HBO Max’s collection of shorts called “Looney Tunes” cartoons.

According to The New York Times, the first short, titled “Dynamite Dance,” has the feel of old school Looney Tunes.

In the video, Bugs Bunny goes after Elmer with dynamite.

However, Fudd will no longer carry his token rifle, and character Yosemite Sam will no longer carry pistols.

“We’re not doing guns,” series executive producer Peter Browngardt told the New York Times.

News of the change to the character went viral on social media Sunday.

Browngardt told the New York Times that “cartoony violence,” such as the explosive TNT, will be done, as it “was kind of grandfathered in” to Looney Tunes.