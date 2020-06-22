Deadly shooting not far from Camp North End

Police responded Sunday morning to a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, not far from Camp North End.

Officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near 1100 Mona Drive and found one victim inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by Medic with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

A short time later officials say a second gunshot wound victim showed up at CMC Main with non-life threatening injuries that appear to be related to the Mona Drive shooting, although detectives are still investigating this.

The victim was later identified as Christopher Washington, 33.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

This remains an active investigation and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.