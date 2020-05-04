Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

Arkansas boy drowns while swimming at Texas beach

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GALVESTON, Texas (AP/The Galveston County Daily News) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Arkansas boy drowned while swimming with his family at a Texas beach.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says Micah Batson of Little Rock died Saturday while swimming in the waters off Crystal Beach.

The sheriff’s office says the boy became separated from his father when a wave crashed into them.

It was the first weekend that beaches were open in Galveston since March 29, when they were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now