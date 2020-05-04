Arkansas boy drowns while swimming at Texas beach

GALVESTON, Texas (AP/The Galveston County Daily News) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Arkansas boy drowned while swimming with his family at a Texas beach.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says Micah Batson of Little Rock died Saturday while swimming in the waters off Crystal Beach.

The sheriff’s office says the boy became separated from his father when a wave crashed into them.

It was the first weekend that beaches were open in Galveston since March 29, when they were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.