Americans finding ways to stay active while keeping distance

(AP).– Cooped-up Americans are finding ways to get fresh air while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Golf and fishing as well as walking and running have proved to be popular diversions. Golf courses are reporting an influx of both beginners and players returning to the game.

States such as Minnesota and Vermont are seeing increases in the number of fishing permits sold.

Fitness tracking technology shows people are recording more steps walking and running.

New golfer Vicki Friedman of Chesapeake, Virginia, says she has to work from home, so she’s finding extra time to pursue activities she always wanted to try.