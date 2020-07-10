AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 3-year-old girl reported missing Friday morning is now the subject of an AMBER Alert from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Olivia Jansen was dressed in pajamas, a pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a ponytail when she was last seen in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road.

The area is just off of Interstate 635, slightly north of Shawnee Drive.

KBI says that Olivia’s father woke up and discovered she was not at home and the back door was standing open. Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe she was taken from the location. There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle.

She is 3-feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

Call 911 immediately if you see her. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at (913) 596-3000.