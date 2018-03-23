Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Top Stories
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Top Stories
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
National
The Pentagon says Iran is responsible for the attack on two oil tankers in the middle east
State Media Confirms Kim Jong Un Met with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Remembering Linda Brown
White House Pushes Back Against Stormy Daniels
Suspicious Packages Sent to Military Bases in Washington, D.C. Area
More National Headlines
Linda Brown, Woman at Center of Brown v. Board Case, Dies
Stormy Daniels Sues Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen for Defamation
Dow Jumps 650 Points as Trade War Fears Cool
Trump Expelling 60 Russian Diplomats After UK Nerve Agent Attack
2 Officers Shot in SE Austin – Suspect Killed
Toddler Shot During Houston Robbery
Stormy Daniels Claims She was Threatened After Selling Story
Pope Urges Youth to Speak Out
California Man Smashes Window to Rescue Driver in River
Animatronic T-Rex Goes Up in Flames