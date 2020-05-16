National Women’s Law Center says more women are unemployed due to the pandemic

Courtesy: CBS Newspath

BERKELEY, Calif. (CBS Newspath) — Mom Meghan Hiles led a life in Missouri filled with family, pets, and her work as a massage therapist until she was furloughed March 14th.

Meghan Hiles said, “I worked, my son went to school, and all of it’s changed since the virus.”

She says the spa she works for reopens June 1, but she and her 11-year-old son both have asthma plus her child care provider and her stepmom who has COPD.

Hiles said, “If something were to happen to my stepmom, as in I go and I work on somebody, come to pick him up and come over there and give something to her. If she died, I would feel terrible.”

The pandemic cost 15.5% of women their jobs in April, compared with 13% of men.

The reason, say experts many women work in areas hit hard by the crisis. In leisure and hospitality education and health services and retail.

Economist Diane Lim said, “These are the industries, the types of jobs that are hugely dominated by women.”

The impact is greatest for women of color. A National Women’s Law Center analysis finds roughly one in six black women and one in five Latino women are now unemployed.

In New Jersey, Simone Bailey now spends her time now making face masks.

This mother of two boys lost both her hotel restaurant jobs.

Bailey says her state unemployment check is just under $300 a week and the extra federal money only came for three weeks.

Simone Bailey said, “I still don’t see how i’m supposed to live. And everybody else that I’ve worked with, all the other women that I was working with, it’s the same thing.”

One rather stunning statistic from the law center’s report, between the end of the great recession in July 2010 and the start of the COVID-19 crisis in February 2020, women gained 11.1 million jobs.

In April 2020, the entirety of those gains was wiped out.