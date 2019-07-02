National study shows level of traffic you can expect during July 4th Holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Most people will end up driving somewhere during the July 4th Holiday, according to survey conducted by TripAdvisor.

According to the travel website’s survey, which was responded to by more than 3,000 people, about a third of all people asked will travel in one way or another during their time off around Independence Day.

67% of those people will drive. Only 22% plan on flying.

Missouri State Highway Patrol puts July 4th on it’s Top 5 Most Traffic Heavy Holidays, up there with Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and New Year’s.

According to TripAdvisor, 41% of those traveling, plan on going somewhere more than 400 miles away from their home.

“Lake excursion” ranks third on the list of destinations most people are headed to.

Further information provided by TripAdvisor’s survey can be seen below.