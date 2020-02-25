Willie Cory Godbolt found guilty on all 12 counts, including 8 murders

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/AP) – A jury convicted Willie Cory Godbolt on all 12 counts against him, including eight murders.

Prosecutors said he killed eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy, in May 2017. Among those killed were Godbolt’s mother-in-law and a deputy sheriff who responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.

Witnesses testified that Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home and argued with his estranged wife about their children. Four people were killed at that home. Two young people were killed at a second home, and a married couple was killed at a third home.

Godbolt’s trial was held in Pike County. He was convicted on the following charges:

  • Four counts of capital murder
  • Four counts of murder
  • One count of attempted murder
  • Two counts of kidnapping
  • One count of armed robbery

The trial enters a second phase. Jurors will decide whether to set the death penalty.

