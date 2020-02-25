Willie Cory Godbolt found guilty on all 12 counts, including 8 murders

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/AP) – A jury convicted Willie Cory Godbolt on all 12 counts against him, including eight murders.
Prosecutors said he killed eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy, in May 2017. Among those killed were Godbolt’s mother-in-law and a deputy sheriff who responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.
Witnesses testified that Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home and argued with his estranged wife about their children. Four people were killed at that home. Two young people were killed at a second home, and a married couple was killed at a third home.
Godbolt’s trial was held in Pike County. He was convicted on the following charges:
- Four counts of capital murder
- Four counts of murder
- One count of attempted murder
- Two counts of kidnapping
- One count of armed robbery
The trial enters a second phase. Jurors will decide whether to set the death penalty.