What’s the most-searched conspiracy theory in your state?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Recently, DIRECTV provider, USDIRECT compiled a study of state-by-state conspiracy theory popularity using the r/conspiracy subreddit and Google Trends.

From “Lizard People” to the “New World Order,” nine different conspiracy theories are scattered across the country.

The most commonly searched for conspiracy for West Virginians, for example, was “chemtrails.”

The thin, cloudlike streams that airplanes leave behind in the sky are called “contrails. ” The word is a conjunction of the words “condensation” and “trail.” They are merely streams of condensed water, but some conspiracy theorists believe that they contain various substances pumped into the sky by the government.

Some believe that the government uses “chemtrails” for weather control, biological and chemical warfare testing, psychological manipulation, sterilization and population control, spikes in respiratory illnesses, or life expectancy reduction.

In neighboring Ohio, the most popular conspiracy theory is that the moon landing was fake. That’s right, they think that giant leap for mankind was all a big hoax constructed safely on some movie set somewhere on Earth.

And in Kentucky, the most popular conspiracy theory is the complicated “New World Order” theory, which involves a militaristic, totalitarian government is lurking in the shadows, waiting to take control of the world. If you’ve ever heard someone talking about the Freemasons, the Illuminati, and the United Nations in the same sentence, they’re probably talking about the “New World Order.”

The full list of states can be found on USDIRECT’s website.