What to know going into Super Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in 14 states and one territory will vote for who they want to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

More than 1,300 delegates are at stake and voters will have fewer candidates to choose from, since Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar have ended their campaigns.

Some things to know going into March 3: A CBS News battleground tracker poll has Sanders with a 12 point lead over Biden in California and a smaller lead in Texas.

Mike Bloomberg, who has spent $500 million on advertising, told 60 minutes he plans to stay in the race even if he doesn’t finish in the top three on Tuesday.

CBS news analyst Joe Payne thinks the decision by Buttigieg to drop out of the race was to keep Sanders from getting a huge delegate lead.

“Buttigieg I think seeing the writing on the wall seeing that he’s not likely to be the nominee is looking at this as an opportunity to coalesce support behind Biden,” Payne said.

Klobuchar ended her campaign today, saying she will endorse Joe Biden.

Special coverage of super Tuesday results from CBS news begins at 7 p.m. March 3.