ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man stopped a thief from stealing his SUV at a Salvation Army in Asheboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Asheboro Police Department says.

In the video, the SUV’s owner is seen running up to the vehicle and jumping in the open window as the thief was driving away.

The man’s wife tells FOX8 they were inside the store when someone kept bumping into her husband to steal his keys. She says that after her husband got inside the car, he hit the suspect in the face, put the SUV in park and pulled the keys out of the ignition.

The suspect reportedly ran from the vehicle and into the woods.

Police are still working to identify the suspect.