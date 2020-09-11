WATCH: Louisiana teacher inspires students to learn online

National News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Lashonda Reesie Jones – used with permission

MONROE, La. (BRPROUD) – I think it is fair to say that many people need a pick-me-up these days.

With the coronavirus, wildfires and more, these are challenging times.

With that in mind, one teacher in Louisiana is finding a way to inspire her students through music.

Lashonda Reesie Jones hails from Grambling and teaches at Robinson Elementary School in Monroe, Louisiana.

Jones put together a video that is garnering attention online and helping motivate her students to learn virtually.

When asked why the video was made, Jones said,

I love music and I wanted to incorporate it for my new students because I’m new to the parish and new to the school, so my students didn’t know anything about me. I also wanted to get them excited about learning virtually, because I know a lot of them were nervous and actually wanted to come to school! However, they couldn’t due to various reasons.

According to Jones, virtual teaching is presenting a new challenge, “so far the biggest challenge is adjusting to a new way of teaching. This is my 12th year teaching, so using an online platform is completely different than teaching face to face, however with a lot of patience and practice it will become easier. “

Patience and practice, how many teachers throughout the country say those words everyday?

Jones left one more nugget of inspiration for her students, “where there is a will, there is a way!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now