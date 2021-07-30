Walmart to require some associates to be vaccinated by October 4

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a memo sent to KNWA/FOX24, Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon announced that associates who work in multiple facilities and campus office associates will need to be vaccinated by October 4.

The memo states, “we have made this decision to require all market, regional and divisional associates who work in multiple facilities and all campus office associates to be vaccinated by October 4, unless they have an approved exception. This includes all new hires.”

On Friday, Walmart required associates, including those fully vaccinated, to wear masks in its stores.

Walmart encourages those associates to begin the vaccination process soon since it takes two weeks after the final dose to be fully vaccinated.

More information will be released later to associates on vaccination requirements and the steps to verify vaccination status.

Our offices remain open with safety measures in place, and we will continue with our phased approach and only allow limited capacity for now. We want to get to a place where we can use our offices and be together safely. It’s important for our business, our culture, our speed and our innovation. As you know we have been gradually coming back into our office spaces with the idea of being closer to pre-pandemic levels after Labor Day. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and determine later if that timeline needs to be adjusted. President and CEO Doug McMillon in a memo to associates

McMillon also says in the memo that business travel to stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers is allowed. However, travel should be limited to business-critical trips only and associates should continue to look for ways to participate in supplier meetings and conferences virtually.