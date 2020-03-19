Walmart stores plan to limit customers in certain categories due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All Walmart stores will be limiting key items to make sure people receive their fair share and changing a few other things due to COVID-19.

These items include:

  • paper products
  • milk
  • eggs
  • cleaning supplies
  • hand sanitizer
  • water
  • diapers
  • wipes
  • formula
  • baby food

The grocery stores’ new operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Beginning March 24, an hour-long senior shopping event will be hosted at every store for customers 60 or older.

This event will be every Tuesday one hour before the store opens. This includes pharmacies and vision centers.

