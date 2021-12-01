Walmart extends COVID-leave policy until March 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that the company will extend its COVID-leave through March 31, 2022.

According to a press release, the policy provides up to two weeks of paid time off if an associate contracts COVID-19, if a facility is part of a mandated quarantine or if an associate is required to quarantine by a health care provider, government agency, or Walmart. This is in addition to the standard paid-time-off options.

Walmart states they will continue to waive the co-pay for medical and therapy services through Doctor On Demand’s virtual doctor visits for associates on the company’s medical plan.

The company will also provide 10 no-cost counseling sessions through Resources for Living for all U.S. associates and their household members, including dependents up to age 26.

Walmart implemented its COVID-leave in March 2020. Walmart says more than 90% of campus office associates have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine incentive was recently reintroduced for frontline associates to receive $150 after an associate becomes fully vaccinated, according to the release.