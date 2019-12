VIRGINIA.– Starting in January, Fairfax County Public Schools, the tenth-largest school system in the U.S., will allow students in seventh through 12th grades one excused absence each school year for “civic engagement activities,” the Washington Post reports.

With 188,000 students, WP says this is likely the first district in the nation to adopt this kind of rule.

The activities excused could include marches, sit-ins or trips to lobby legislators.