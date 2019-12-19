Virginia attorney charged in extortion plot over Roundup

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. A federal judge said at a hearing Tuesday, July 2, 2019, that he will reconsider a jury’s $80 million damage award to a Sonoma cancer victim who used Monsanto’s Roundup weed-killer. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

RICHMOND, Va (AP).– A Virginia attorney involved in litigation against Monsanto Co. over health risks associated with Roundup weed killer has been charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly trying to extort $200 million from an unnamed company.

Timothy Litzenburg, of Charlottesville, was arrested Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Litzenburg threatened to ïnflict substantial financial and reputational harm” if the company did not meet his demand for a $200 million payment disguised as a consulting fee.

Litzenburg and his attorney didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment. Thousands of lawsuits filed in state and federal court claim Roundup has caused cancer in users.

Monsanto’s owner, Bayer, denies such allegations and says the product is safe.