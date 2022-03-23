SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope shared a video filmed outside of one of Convoy’s distribution sites in Ukraine.

Ethan Forhetz, the Vice President of Public Engagement, said the video shows thousands of people in line for food while the sound of bombs going off in the background. Forhetz said Ukrainians are dealing with this “terror” every day.

Convoy also has a team in Texas distributing supplies in Oklahoma and sending supplies to help the people of New Orleans. New Orleans residents are currently getting help from a warehouse in Georgia until a crew can get to the state and provide relief.

Forhetz also provided photos from Ukraine: