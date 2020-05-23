VIDEO: Two brothers save a drowning man while boating in New York

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) — Two brothers save a drowning man while they were out on a boat on Seneca Lake and got the whole thing on video.

“We were about a mile away from what looked like something white in the water,” said Mike Close, one of the brothers. “My brother sat there and said, ‘wow, that does not look right.'”

Mike said he grabbed a pair of binoculars to get a closer look.

I said let’s head for it. It’s a capsized boat of some sort,” said Mike. “I happened to see him throwing his paddle up in the air – waving it.”

The two got their boat up close and sprung into action.

“We got up next to him and he was blinded,” said Mike. “Really could not see anything from the water reflection. Plus he was hypothermic as ever. Then my brother said ‘throw a life preserver at him’ and he backed his boat up there and I basically hit the guy in the head with the life preserver. He grabbed on to it and my brother jumped off into the back of the boat where the swim platform is and I pulled the guy in. My brother grabbed a hold of him and it was simply amazing. The guy was as cold as ice. He was just going down.”

Mike, a five-time heart attack survivor, was admitted to schuyler hospital for observation. Then he and his brother met the man that they saved.

“Before he left, he stopped in the room. He was amazed we were brothers,” said Mike. “And I just sat there and said ‘well look man, we’re your brothers now.'”

Watch the rescue n the video above.