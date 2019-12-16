Video shows North Carolina middle school officer slamming student to ground, twice

Henderson, North Carolina (CBS NEWS).– Surveillance video from a North Carolina middle school shows a school resource officer walking a student down a hallway then suddenly stopping, slamming him to the ground twice, then dragging him, reports CBS Raleigh affiliate WNCN-TV. The officer was put on paid leave after the video surfaced. It was recorded Thursday in Vance County Middle School.

The officer is an employee of the Vance County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Curtis Brame says he handed the investigation to the State Bureau of Investigation after reviewing the video, which had no audio. The officer’s name wasn’t released.

“When we first saw the video, we were stunned, we were shocked. We all are parents and grandparents that have children at that same age, so it brought some great concern to us,” Brame told WNCN. … (The video) is very graphic. I don’t expect my deputy or any deputy or law enforcement in North Carolina to carry out their duties in that way.”

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters said the extent of the child’s injuries could impact any potential charges.

The boy’s father said he’s recovering at home, but declined to say more.

His sister told WNCN he’ll be OK.