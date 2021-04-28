US indicts 3 Georgia men with hate crimes in death of Ahmaud Arbery

WAYNESBORO, GA – FEBRUARY 23: A painting of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed during a vigil at New Springfield Baptist Church on February 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, Georgia. Arbery, a Black man, was shot and killed while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia a year ago today after being chased by two white men. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday in the death of a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year.

The criminal case charging the three men in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department. It comes as federal officials have moved quickly to open civil rights investigations into troubled police departments.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after three white men armed with guns pursued him as he ran through a neighborhood in the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, are all charged with one count of interference with civil rights and a separate count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

In a statement announcing the indictments, prosecutors say the three men “used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.”

Federal officials say the three men armed themselves with firearms before getting into a truck and chasing Arbery as he ran, yelling at him, threatening him with weapons and eventually using the truck to cut off his route and attempting to “unlawfully seize and confine him.”

The McMichaels had told police they stopped Arbery because they believed he may have been linked to recent break-ins in the area. During the confrontation, Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times at close range, killing him.

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. A prosecutor on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. Speaking to reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

All three have also been charged by the State of Georgia with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

No trial date has been set for the state case and the McMichaels remain jailed after a judge denied bail in their case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.