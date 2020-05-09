United States Postal Service in financial trouble

UNITED STATES — The United States Postal Service could be in hot water.

Business started to take a hit in March because of the coronavirus but it’s only gotten worse since then.

In a press release, Friday, May 8, the USPS warned that trend could threaten its survival.

The postmaster general is calling on Congress and the Trump administration to help shore up its finances.

USPS asked for $75 billion to stay afloat.

So far 10 billion of that has been approved.

The president has previously said he won’t agree to more unless it raises its prices on packages for companies like Amazon.