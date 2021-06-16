U.S. Congressman says ‘something’s going on that we can’t handle’ when asked about UFOs

MYSTERY WIRE — Another member of the United States Congress is talking openly about UFOs and the expected upcoming UFO report from the office of the Director of National Intelligence.

A TMZ photographer spoke with Tennessee republican Rep. Tim Burchett on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Rep. Burchett answered a question about President Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin and if UFOs would come up. Rep. Burchett also said there’s no way these objects are Russian technology, because if it was “they would own us right now.”

The congressman also talked about UFOs being written about in the Bible, pointing specifically to Ezekiel. This reference is for Ezekiel 1:4-28 in which there is a description of seeing “an immense cloud with flashing lightning and surrounded by brilliant light. The center of the fire looked like glowing metal, and in the fire was what looked like four living creatures. In appearance their form was human, but each of them had four faces and four wings.”

The passage also states, “When the living creatures moved, the wheels beside them moved; and when the living creatures rose from the ground, the wheels also rose. Wherever the spirit would go, they would go, and the wheels would rise along with them, because the spirit of the living creatures was in the wheels.”