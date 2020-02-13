U.S. Census Bureau is behind in its goals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Census Bureau got a scathing report on its progress ahead of the start of 2020.

The Government Accountability Office found the bureau isn’t ready for the count.

Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay asked the bureau to make sure it’s finding ways to get the word out to minority communities areas he says are historically undercounted.

“It is crucial that the bureau now work to address the history of fully accurately counting the black community minority,” Clay said.

Two officials from the Government Accountability Office said while the bureau’s early operations are mostly on schedule, the census is behind its goals, especially with recruiting enough census takers.