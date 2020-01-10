Two dead in Silver Spring Township helicopter crash

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Latest on the helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township:
9:41 p.m.
Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch says there is no property damage to any residence and no one else was injured beyond the two killed inside the helicopter.
___
9:11 p.m.
Coroner Charley Hall has confirmed the two onboard the helicopter are dead as a result of the crash.
___
8:38 p.m.
A helicopter has reportedly crashed near Irongate Court and Mayberry Lane.
According to sources on the ground, the helicopter landed in a resident’s backyard.
Responders are on the scene.