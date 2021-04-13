Two dead after being pulled from Gulf in Miramar Beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are dead after they were pulled from the Gulf of Mexico near Miramar Beach Thursday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said one of the men was 21 and from Louisiana and the other was 55 and from Georgia.

Lifeguards and South Walton Fire District officials pulled 11 people out of the water all at once in Miramar Beach on Thursday.

According to South Walton Fire District, two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, seven were transported while conscious and breathing, but needing further treatment, and two refused treatment and are expected to recover.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that two of those who were transported to the hospital have died.

Single red flags were flying at the time.

These two deaths mark four apparent drownings on the beach in Walton county in the last four weeks.

On March 16, a 54-year-old Texas man died after Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said he tried to save a young boy in the water.

The incident happened behind a home on Beach Drive in Miramar Beach. Single red flags were flying at the time of the incident.

On March 28, a 42-year-old Chicago man lost his life in a similar situation. A close friend of his told our sister station he was trying to save two children who needed assistance in the water.

The incident happened on Monaco Street in Miramar Beach while double red flags were flying.