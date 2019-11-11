Tuscaloosa man raises $31K for legal bills on slashing ‘Baby Trump’

TUSCALOOSA (WKRG) — According to WKRG, a man was arrested and charged for slashing a 20-foot tall ‘baby Trump’ inflatable that was brought to protest President Trump’s visit for the Alabama-LSU game.

Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, of Tuscaloosa was charged with first-degree criminal mischief for the incident.

WKRG says Hutchinson shouted “Trump 2020” as he was put into a squad car.

Before being arrested, WKRG says he posted a video on Facebook profile announcing that he was going to pop the inflatible.

“I don’t know how many of ya’ll Republicans out there got any balls about yourself, but they got that Baby Trump balloon down here on campus right now and I’m going down here to make a scene, so ya’ll watch the news. If you got any balls, come join me,” Hutchinson said. “This is pathetic. I’m fixing to get rowdy, so ya’ll pay attention. I’m shaking, I’m so mad right now, but I’m fixing to go, I’m fixing to pop this balloon, without a doubt. Stay tuned. Should be interesting.”

Hutchinson was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, but made bail and was released later that afternoon.

Shortly after his arrest, a GoFundMe was started to help him pay his legal fees. over $32,000 has been raised which surpassed his goal of $6,000.

WKRG says that Hutchinson plans to donate the extra money to Trump’s re-election campaign.