Trump administration sending 150 million COVID-19 tests for free

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump announced his administration is sending 150 million COVID-19 tests to all 50 states free of charge.

The assistant secretary for health says 15 minutes is all it takes to know if you have COVID-19.

States will decide the best way to use the tests. In Mississippi, the priority will be students and teachers.

“These rapid tests will allow us to regularly test teachers so that they have peace of mind, so that they can get in the classroom and focus on teaching and not worry about the virus,” said Tate Reeves, the governor of Mississippi.

The White House says 6.5 million tests will be deployed to all 50 states this week and another 10 million will be sent every week until the 150 million tests run out.