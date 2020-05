NASHVILLE, Tenn. (FOX) — According to FOX17, A tractor-trailer overturned on a Nashville highway, making a big, cheesy mess.

The incident occurred in Nashville on I-24, blocking access to I-40 from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Several photos and tweets were posted on twitter making jokes and showing crews scooping up the dry pasta with their machines.

a semi spilt 40,000 lbs of Mac & Cheese in Nashville …. who wants to go on a road trip? bring your own fork. 😍 — Bethany Sargent. (@bthnysrgnt) May 21, 2020

Today I was in traffic for an hour and this is the first time Mac and cheese has ever hurt me



Semi spills 40,000 pounds of mac and cheese on Nashville interstate https://t.co/ym6UHAb8oY — The Bisexistential Dad (@hobbsisme) May 20, 2020