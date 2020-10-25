Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane as it enters Gulf

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Zeta has formed off the coast of Cuba near the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to a Colorado State University hurricane researcher it is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

Forecasters say the storm is centered about 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba on Sunday morning. It is forecast to pass south of western Cuba on Monday, then move into the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Tuesday.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is nearly stationary, but expected to reorganize and move to the north-northwest later Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

42°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

44°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

44°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 56° 43°

Monday

43° / 34°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 43° 34°

Tuesday

42° / 38°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 50% 42° 38°

Wednesday

54° / 41°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 54° 41°

Thursday

53° / 38°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 50% 53° 38°

Friday

59° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 59° 39°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 62° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

40°

7 AM
Showers
50%
40°

39°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
39°

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Downstream 300x100