Troopers: Woman ‘accidentally’ ingested meth, tried to break into home

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in DuBois responded to a call about a woman trying to get into someone’s home just after 7 p.m. on March 7.

Troopers report that they arrived on Worth Street to find Tracy Davis, 50, screaming unintelligibly on the porch of the house and wearing only a t-shirt, shorts and sandals. Troopers noted that the temperature at the time was only 35 degrees.

Davis was detained until EMS arrived and took her to a hospital.

Davis also told police that she may have ‘accidentally ingested methamphetamine”

Charges were filed through District Court.

